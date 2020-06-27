Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has opened up on his son’s wedding plans, saying he intended to get married around February or March next year.
The older Singh said they had spoken about this and the late actor had said it wouldn’t be possible during the corona pandemic, plus, he had a film coming up. Then perhaps in February or March he would consider going ahead with it. “That was the last I spoke to him,” KK Singh told entertainment portal Tadka Bollywood Tadka, opening up on the late actor’s wedding plans.
The grieving father also spoke about his son’s obsession with the moon and the piece of land he had purchased on Earth’s satellite.
“Haan, chand pe khareeda tha aur apna plot 55lakh ke binocular se dekhta tha (Yes, he had bought a piece of land on the moon and he used to watch it with his telescope worth Rs5.5m),” KK Singh further said.
He has also informed about how the late actor’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande visited the family both in Mumbai and their Patna residence.
Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14. His father and sisters flew down to Mumbai to perform the actor’s last rites the following day.
A few days ago, a prayer meet for the actor was held at his ancestral home in Patna. A postmortem report released stated the actor committed suicide, with foul play ruled out.