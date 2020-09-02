Indrajit Chakraborty, father of actor Rhea Chakraborty, appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning earlier today.
Besides Indrajit, Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani also arrived for questioning.
Rhea’s family has been questioned about the financial links othey had with Rajput.
Rhea, her brother Showik and Rajput had invested in companies together, but the late actor’s father KK Singh has accused his son’s girlfriend of misappropriating those funds.
The CBI team is also looking into the medical treatment of Rajput and whether he was diagnoed with depression. The CBI has earlier questioned Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea for 34 hours in four consecutive days along with her brother.
The CBI team since August 30 has thrice visited Rajput’s flat in Bandra, and made two rounds each of the Cooper Hospital (where his body was taken after his death on June 14) and Waterstone Resort (where the actor stayed for several months) for investigations.
The agency has also questioned Rajput’s personal staff, Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachne and recorded the statement of his ex-manager Shruti Modi.