Bollywood actor Sunny Leone was questioned by the Kerala Police at a private resort in Thiruvananthapuram. The interrogation was conducted on a complaint filed by an event manager in Kochi over an alleged cheating case.
R. Shiyas who conducts events in Kochi had filed a complaint with the Kerala Director General of Police that Leone had taken Rs290,000 from him while promising to attend various inaugural functions in the state but did failed to do so.
The complainant said that her manager had taken money in several instalments from 2016 onwards, promising to attend five functions but as it did not happen, he complained to the police.
The Crime Branch confirmed to IANS that the police had questioned the actor on Thursday. A police officer further stated that Leone had admitted to having taken the money but did not intend to cheat the event manager.
The officer said “She had deposed before the Crime Branch that her manager had indeed taken the money and she had given dates several times but the event manager could not comply with her dates and hence the issue arose.”
Based on the statement of Leone, the police stated it will collect more information from the complainant and then take further action.