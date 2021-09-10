Actress Revathi. Image Credit: IANS

National Award-winning actress Revathi returns to Hindi cinema with the upcoming film ‘Aye Zindagi’, whose shoot starts in Mumbai from Sunday, September 12.

Set against the backdrop of an organ transplant, the film will have Revathi as the female protagonist, along with the rising star Satyajeet Dubey, who plays the young Vinay Chawla, in an ensemble cast that includes former Miss Kerala Indu Thampy in her Hindi debut, acclaimed Gujarati actor Hemant Kher (previously seen in the web series ‘Scam 1992’), Shrikant Verma, Sawan Tank and Mahesh Sharma.

The film is written and directed by debutant director Anirban. Talking about the film, Anirban said, “Being a doctor, I get people to share with me their most intimate secrets, hopes and desires, which gives me a unique window into human existence. I have personally lived with this story for many years, and I am excited to bring it to screen with such a talented cast and crew.”

He added: “With this true story of loss, love, grief and redemption, I hope the audiences will be able to appreciate the beauty of the human spirit and the life-changing power of ethical organ transplants, where death is not just the end, but also the beginning of a new life.”

Talking about she got interested in the film, Revathi said, “When Anirban narrated the story to me, I was moved by his passion and vision for it. Even though it’s a heartening story and a feel-good one too, I know it is going to be a challenging one, for a hospital is not an easy location to shoot an entire film.”

‘Aye Zindagi’ is being produced by Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon One Films, which had released the National Award-winning Marathi film ‘Picasso’ last year.