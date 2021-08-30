South Indian actor Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha were spotted with iconic cricketer Kapil Dev in Hyderabad enjoying a meal together.
“Wonderful meeting my old friend Kapil Dev after a long time. The exquisite Taj Falaknuma Palace setting made it even more special. Travelled back in time at multiple levels and fondly recalled old memories,” wrote Chiranjeevi on his Instagram along with an image.
Kapil Dev is a legend in cricket and very soon a biopic starring Ranveer Singh will also be released in Bollywood.
“He is very much the Haryana Hurricane, who won us our #firstworldcup,” added Chiranjeevi about his friend who’s fondly called ‘Haryana Hurricane’.
Dev captained India during the 1983 World Cup and ensured that the boys in blue got home the coveted cup.
Director Kabir Khan is in charge of making the biopic ‘‘83’, and chronicles Dev’s captaincy during the historic match in which India defeated West Indies in the World Cup 1983.