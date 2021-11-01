Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a handful of offers in the pipeline. With her mythological epic drama ‘Shaakunthalam’ in the post-production phase, Prabhu has two bilingual movies on her plate.
Fresh reports from the industry suggest that Prabhu is all set to make her Bollywood debut as well. The same sources had reported that Prabhu is being approached for an interesting role for a movie that is to be made under actress Taapsee Pannu’s production.
Pannu’s Outsiders Films is to produce a female-centric thriller, for which the casting team has suggested Prabhu as the lead. However, there is no official confirmation on this.
Prabhu made her mark on the pan-India audience with Amazon Prime Video’s web series ‘The Family Man 2’. Also there were rumours of Prabhu moving to Mumbai, as part of her work which she later denied.
‘Oh Baby’ actress Prabhu, on the other hand, is on a break, taking trips and enjoying her vacation with friends. Her movies ‘Shaakunthalam’ and Vignesh Shivan’s ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ are readying for release soon.