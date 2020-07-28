Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam is all set to headline a concert in Dubai in August, one of the first few live gigs to be held in wake of the COVID-19 restrictions being followed globally.
Joining Nigam on stage at the Dubai World Trade Centre on August 21 will be an ensemble of 18 musicians and performers from the UAE who perform for ‘The Light’.
According to organisers, Blu Blood Middle East, the show will follow all government health and safety guidelines set for social distancing.
Nigam had earlier told Gulf News that he chose to stay back in Dubai when the pandemic broke out, as his son studies here as well. The Bollywood singer also hosted a virtual concert during his time here to bring some cheer to his fans during the movement restrictions across the UAE and India.
Read more
- Coronavirus: Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam ahead of his virtual concert from Dubai
- Sonu Nigam reveals falling prey to power play by a Bollywood actor
- Sonu Nigam gets support from fellow singer Adnan Sami
- Review: Sonu Nigam mesmerises in first virtual concert
- Divya Khosla Kumar accuses Sonu Nigam of ‘selling lies’
Nigam has been a steady name in the Indian film industry ever since he broke through on TV in 1995 as the host of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. Following his big break in Bollywood that same year with ‘Accha Sila Diya’, there has been no looking back from him.
Some of Nigam’s most popular tracks include ‘Sandese Aate Hai’, ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ title track and ‘Abhi Mujhme Kahin’ from ‘Agneepath’.
Ticketing details for the concert have yet to be released.