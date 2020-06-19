Sonu Nigam. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has once again stirred the debate around the alleged practice of nepotism and power play in Bollywood and a lot of celebrities are opening up with their experiences. The latest is singer Sonu Nigam, who has said that he is a victim of power play by a Bollywood actor without mentioning the name.

“An actor, the one at whom everybody is pointing fingers these days, has done this with me, saying I should not be made to sing, the same actor has done this with Arijit Singh also. What is this? How can you use your power like that?” Sonu Nigam says in Hindi in a vlog shared on Instagram.

“So many songs sung by me have been dubbed. This is humiliating. Isn’t it? I don’t ask for work. You call me, make me sing and then dub it! This is funny as hell because I have been working since 1989 in the music industry. If you can do this to me, then what do you do with the youngsters!” added the singer.

“You make nine people sing the same song. Please be a little easy. Please be a little more kind so that more people do not commit suicide,” he warned.

“You might soon hear about suicides in the music industry,” Sonu Nigam captioned his vlog post shared on Thursday where he talks about the Mafia as ruling the music industry and deciding the fate of artistes.

“I want to make a request, especially to our music companies. Today Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away, he was an actor. Tomorrow you might hear something similar about a singer, a composer or a lyrics writer. Because, the atmosphere of the music industry in our country is such that bigger mafias exist here as compared to the film industry unfortunately,” says the singer in Hindi.

“I understand that doing business is important for people, everybody wants to rule the business. I feel I am lucky that I started at a young age, so I have come out of it, but it is not very easy for the new kids. Often music companies refuse to make an artist sing, saying this is not our artist, even if a film’s director, producer and music composer is eager to work with the singer. I request you, please don’t do this,” he further said.