Bollywood actor plays the role of late Captain Vikram Batra in the action film out August

Sidharth Malhotra in the trailer for ‘Shershaah’. Image Credit: YouTube

The trailer for actor Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming war movie ‘Shershaah’ has been met with praise from Bollywood insiders and fans for telling a real-life story of bravery and patriotism.

In the clip, which was released on Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, Malhotra is seen playing the role of late Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the Indian Army winning the Kargil War in 1999.

“This day is extremely emotional for me. We started this journey five years ago with Vishal Batra ji. This is my first film where I have portrayed the life of a real-life hero. ‘Shershaah’ has been an experience bigger than a film,” Malhotra said at the trailer launch of the film, according to PTI. The cast and producers flew down to Kargil to unveil the trailer.

“I would like to thank the Indian Army. This story is about true, real-life heroes like you. And I consider myself lucky that I got to play him,” Malhotra added.

The movie, which will release on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video, also stars actress Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, Vikram Batra’s fiance.

“I am honoured to portray a strong and inspiring woman like Dimple Cheema, as it made me understand the journey of the unsung heroes, the women behind the army men. While we celebrate the valour of the men at war, the sacrifices of the women at home often go unnoticed,” the actress said at the trailer launch.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared his love for the movie and posted the action-packed trailer on his own social media, mentioning that he has the same birthday as Vikram Batra — September 9.

“What tribute can a reel hero give to a real hero. Except that your sacrifice inspired us for life, Param Vir Chakra Awardee Captain Vikram Batra! Honoured to share my birthday with you. Sharing the trailer of #Shershaah, the story of your heroic sacrifice,” Kumar tweeted.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also used her social media reach to promote the film on Instagram.

‘Shershash’ tells the real-life story of war hero Vikram Batra who died during the war in 1999. He was posthumously given the highest wartime gallantry award, the Param Vir Chakra.

South Indian filmmaker Vishnu Varadhan makes his Hindi directorial debut with the movie, which is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi.