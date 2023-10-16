Newlywed actor Parineeti Chopra, on Monday, shared a glimpse of her ‘girl’s trip’ from the Maldives.
She dropped a picture on hr Instagram and wrote, “NOT on a honeymoon! Photo taken by sister-in-law #GirlsTrip."
The ‘Mission Raniganj’ actor wore a black swimsuit and can be seen enjoying in a swimming pool. She also flaunted her pink chooda (bangles).
Earlier, Parineeti also clarified that it was not her honeymoon with her husband and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha with a photo in which she holds a cup of coffee, flaunting her pink chooda.
Recently, the new bride in town walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week.
She turned a muse for One Infinite presented by Faabiiana and Vvani by Vani Vats.
The showstopper for Vats donned an ivory saree with a heavy, embroidered border and flaunted her look with sindoor and pink choodas (bangles).
Parineeti looked gorgeous in her shimmery sari with a dupatta styled as a shrug. She completed the look with a beautiful necklace, ear studs and statement rings.
While sharing her excitement, Parineeti said, “I am very happy as this is my first appearance after marriage and I am in my home city, Delhi, so it is a very special feeling. Karishma is one of my favourites and I have been wearing her design for so long that I wanted one of my wedding outfits designed by her.”
Parineeti and Raghav got married in Udaipur on September 24 in a lavish wedding ceremony.
Meanwhile, on the acting front, she was seen in ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie was released on October 6.