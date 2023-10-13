1 of 8
Bollywood stars were out in full force at this season’s Lakme Fashion Week. Actors including Disha Patani, Karisma Kapoor, and more put their best foot forward.
Image Credit: insta/ fdciofficial
Disha Patani stunned in a pastel lehenga at the fashion show. She played the muse for Kalki, wearing a beautiful pastel-colored plunging-neck blouse and lehenga set adorned with intricate floral embroidery. For her makeup, she opted for a minimal look and styled her hair in soft, loose curls. Sharing her experience on the runway, the star said 'I had a blast... the outfit is extremely comfortable. It is romantic and ethereal. I'm a minimalist. I prefer being comfortable and wearing something that feels like me.' Speaking to ANI she added, 'I believe that one should wear an outfit and not let the outfit wear you.'
Image Credit: insta/lakmefashionwk
Alaya F stood out, exuding glamour in her abstract beaded embroidered pants and matching bralette top ensemble. She owned the runway as the showstopper, showcasing 'Profusion,' the creation of designers Paras Bairoliya and Shalini Jaikaria from Geisha Designs.
Image Credit: insta/ lakmefashionwk
Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad walked the runway on its opening day with Bollywood stars Karisma Kapoor and Kalki. She showcased the latest collection from the fashion label Raw Mango, looking striking in a glittering golden pantsuit. Her makeup featured golden-glittered eyes, rose-pink lipstick, and a subtle blush, while her hair was elegantly tied up, adding to the overall allure of her appearance.
Image Credit: insta/sabazad
Former Bigg Boss 11 Contestant and Actress Hina Khan Continues to Inspire with Her Fashion Choices."She turned a showstopper for the students of INIFD and wore a simple yet statement-worthy outfit at the fashion extravaganza. Speaking to ANI, she said, "It feels nice. Fashion is always my comfort zone. I really feel nice whenever I get the opportunity to walk the ramp, for that matter just to simply dress up. When I was told about it, I didn't want to miss the opportunity...I really looked forward to this match and this whole show. It went very well and I got a lot of compliments."
Image Credit: insta/ lakmefashionwk
Karisma Kapoor, who was another showstopper for Raw Mango, slayed the runway in a stunning gold and black pantsuit crafted from gotta and silk. She added an elegant twist with a half-blue and half-gold overcoat. The ensemble was perfectly finished with a chic half ponytail and captivating smokey eyes.
Image Credit: instra/ therealkarismakapoor
Adding a dash of style to the event, Jim Sarbh took the stage as the showstopper for designer Samant Chauhan. The designer showcased his 'Ice Watch' collection, inspired by the mesmerizing beauty of glaciers. Jim's ensemble featured a cream-colored shirt paired with matching pants and a textured jacket adorned with floral patchwork at the back.
Image Credit: insta/lakmefashionwk •
Kalki Koechlin's ethnic attire showcased one-shouldered pre-draped saree. Her minimalist makeup and absence of accessories amplified the elegance of her look. Sanjay Garg, the designer, emphasized that the saree and blouse were expertly woven on the loom and seamlessly integrated, offering a distinctive and artistic touch to the ensemble.
Image Credit: insta/kalkikanmani