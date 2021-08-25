Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are trying out new food spots every day during their visit to England. Their latest choice was a street food joint, where they stopped for lunch and also posed for a selfie with the chef.
Bundobust, an Indian street food restaurant, tweeted a photo of the couple.
"It’s not every day that India Cricket Captain Virat Kohli and Actor and Film Producer supremo Anushka Sharma bob into Bundobust for a late lunch. Luckily our chef Rosul was on hand to serve up a piping hot selfie Camera with flash. Best of luck to Virat tomorrow for India v England," read their tweet.
Earlier this week, the couple featured another restaurant in their photos when the couple visited Tharavadu restaurant with friends. The couple also hailed a vegan spot last week, and their post went viral, with other members of the Indian Cricket Team following their lead to visit the restaurant.
Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika are accompanying Virat Kohli on the Indian cricket team's tour of England. She is set to star in a film based on the life of Jhulan Goswami. Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, was her final on-screen appearance almost three years ago. In the interim, the actor has been busy directing and producing films and television series.