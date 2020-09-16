Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is reportedly battling cancer, landed in Dubai along with his wife Maanyata Dutt on Tuesday night by a private charter flight.
According to reports in Times of India, Dutt travelled from Mumbai to spend time with his twin children in the UAE and they are planning to be here for 10 days. The couple are frequent travellers to Dubai.
The celebrity couple took to their social media to announce their new Dubai adventure.
“Enroute life,” posted Maanyata along with two heart emojis. In the picture, you could also spot a coffee with Dutt’s face made from foam.
In Mumbai, while the couple headed to the airport, Sanjay reportedly told the waiting paparazzi outside their home to wear masks and be safe.
In August, it was widely speculated that Sanjay is battling lung cancer, but the actor hasn’t confirmed the medical diagnosis.
“Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon,” tweeted Sanjay in August.