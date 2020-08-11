A day after Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was discharged from a Mumbai hospital due to breathlessness, the actor took to his social media on August 10 to announce that he’s going on a self-imposed sabbatical.
The actor did not go into the details of his health concerns.
“Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate,” said Dutt in a post.
The 66-year-old actor also promised his fans that he will be back soon and that he appreciated all the good wishes that were coming his way.
On August 8, the actor had tweeted that he was in the hospital after feeling breathless and a tightness in his chest. But he assured his fans then that he was feeling better and that he would be back on his feet soon. The actor had also tested COVID-19 negative.
Sanjay Dutt’s family — his wife Maanyata and his twins Iqra and Shahraan — are believed to be in Dubai since the coronavirus curbs began.
Dutt is awaiting the release of his new film ‘Sadak 2’.