Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have headed to Russia to film crucial portions of their much-anticipated spy series ‘Tiger 3’.
The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport on August 20 along with Khan’s nephew Nirvan Khan,
Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Maneesh Sharma. ‘Tiger 3’ is a hit spy thriller franchise starring Khan and Kaif. The two play sharp super spies who can do death-defying stunts.
According to reports, the Tiger 3 team will also shoot portion of their action thriller in Turkey and Austria.
Earlier this week, Kaif’s team was in fire-fighting mode as they denied news reports that the actress is now engaged to actor Vicky Kaushal.
Meanwhile, a video of Khan being intercepted by security personnel at the Mumbai airport is doing the rounds with several Bollywood movie fans lauding the uniformed officer at the gate for doing his duty and checking Khan’s credentials at the gate.