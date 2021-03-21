Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newborn son turned one month old on March 21 and the former’s sister can’t help but celebrate.
Jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a new picture of the newborn, without revealing his face. The image shows a close-up of the baby’s arms wrapped up in mittens.
Khan and Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on February 21, who is the younger sibling to Taimur Ali Khan. The Bollywood power couple have yet to reveal the newborn’s name and his picture.
Earlier, Kapoor Khan posted a monochrome image of her son with his back to the camera, as he nestles against his mother.
As the couple marked the first month of their child, Kapoor Khan also took the opportunity to return to getting her post pregnancy body into shape. The actress took to her Instagram Stories to post: “Day 1, the journey begins,” while adding images of her Apple Watch and her trainers.
Kapoor Khan will feature in the Aamir Khan-starrer, ‘Laal Singh Chadha’, which is expected to release in December. Ali Khan, meanwhile, is busy with his upcoming horror-comedy, ‘Bhoot Police’.