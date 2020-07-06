Actor’s fan club has been active since 2015 and the members do voluntary work

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh turned 35 on Monday and to mark the occasion his fans have donated computers to a school in a village of the Indore district.

The actor’s fan club, called Ranveer Ka Fan Club, has been active since 2015 and the members do voluntary work.

Atharva Khendekar, a fan of Singh, said: “As you know, Ranveer Ka Fan Club is always on spot to help the unprivileged people and children. And this time we are trying to help the rural children who are not privileged to afford high class education. For some of them basic education is also a dream. We as a proud member of Ranveer Ka Fan Club are planning to provide two basic computer system and some indoor games to those angles.”

Each year, they do something on the actor’s birthday and recently they started a programme called Ranveer Gram Program.

The computers will be given to a school that educates children until the fifth grade.

The total budget for this project is Rs30,000 [Dh1,476], says Khendekar.

“Out of this, Rs15,000 will be for two basic computers, Rs10,000 will be for colouring of walls of the school, and Rs5,000 will be allocated to get indoor games for children. So please come forward and donate as much as you can and make the future youth of our country more educated and more reliable,” he appealed.