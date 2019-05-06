Image Credit:

‘Singham’ actor Ajay Devgn and ‘Simmba’ star Ranveer Singh will have cameos in the Akshay Kumar-led ‘Sooryavanshi’, which will expand Rohit Shetty’s Bollywood “cop universe”.

“And the universe expands... Our game begins,” Shetty posted on social media along with a picture in which he is seen with the three actors and co-producer Karan Johar.

“The audience will see Akshay as ‘Sooryavanshi’ in a never-seen-before avatar,” said Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment.