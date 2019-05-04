Actor responds saying he has never hidden his nationality

Akshay Kumar Image Credit: Supplied

Actor Akshay Kumar on Friday issued a statement regarding the controversy over his Canadian citizenship.

“I really don’t understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited Canada in the last seven years,” Kumar tweeted.

“I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India. While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others,” he added.

He concluded by saying: “Lastly, I would like to continue contributing in my small way to the causes that I believe in and make India stronger and stronger.”

In 2017, Kumar had told TimesNow that he was bestowed with an honorary citizenship by the Canadian government, and hence, he carries the Canadian citizenship.

Kumar, who recently grabbed headlines for his “non-political” interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was widely trolled for not casting his vote this year.

“Chaliye, chaliye [let’s go, let’s go]” is how Kumar responded when a mediaperson asked him about giving voting a miss at a special screening of the film ‘Blank’. He then walked away.