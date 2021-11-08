International star posted a clip on Instagram announcing she had arrived in the emirate

It appears to be raining celebrities in the UAE lately. The latest famous face to land in Dubai is none other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who took to her Instagram Story to announce that she had been reunited with the city.

The actress, who grabbed headlines over the weekend celebrating the Indian festival of Diwali with Mindy Kaling, Lilly Singh and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, landed in Dubai on November 7, posting a short video clip to announce her arrival.

“So happy to be back @dubai @bulgari,” posted the 39-year-old with a view of the city skyline and Burj Khalifa, while adding: “You and I don’t say goodbye. All we need is one night in Dubai.”

Chopra Jonas is the first Indian woman to sign on as the global brand ambassador for Bulgari and announced in September that she was launching an exclusive product for India based on that collaboration: the mangalsutra.

In a press conference in Los Angeles, Chopra Jonas outlined the significance of the traditional piece of jewellery for the modern Indian woman. “I wear my mangalsutra with everything, dressing it up or dressing it down,” Chopra Jonas told Vogue. “It’s such a contemporary and cool piece.”

While it is unclear what has brought Chopra Jonas to Dubai, chances are it is probably to perform her duties as the ambassador of the exclusive brand.

Chopra Jonas has had a busy weekend where she hung out with actress-filmmaker Kaling and friends Deepica Mutyala and Lilly Singh on Diwali eve at a dinner hosted by Kaling. The dinner also saw Meena Harris, Liza Koshy, Poorna Jagannathan, Radhika Jones, Anjula Acharia, among others.

A day later, the actress and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, hosted a Diwali party at their home where Teigen, Legend and Joe Jonas partied the night away.

The celebrations continued with some festive cheer hosted by Singh that saw Chopra Jonas get into the groove in a Sabyasachi ensemble.

Chopra Jonas will soon return to India to star shooting for her Farhan Akhtar-directed Bollywood film ‘Jee Le Zara’, which stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif as well.

Meanwhile, the actress isn’t the only one who has been spotted around the UAE. Yesterday, Indian actress Deepika Padukone was in Dubai Mall at a clothing store where she interacted with fans. Earlier, she was also spotted dining at Namos, the Greek restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Dubai.

Across the highway, actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted driving a Rolls-Royce with its top down in the Abu Dhabi desert, stopping for a visit at the Qasr Al Sarab Resort in the Rub Al Khali.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was also spotted at the world’s tallest building as he posted a video from the viewing deck of Burj Khalifa. He posted a photo from the At The Top observation deck, calling it a ‘breathtaking sight’. Earlier, it was rumoured that Roshan was in the UAE to film for his upcoming movie ‘Vikram Vedha’, a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name.