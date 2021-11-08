Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Dubai Mall’s Adidas flagship store on November 7 where she treated select fans to a meet-and-greet.
Padukone, who was earlier seen hanging out with her friends at a restaurant in Dubai, is the face of sporting giant Adidas and was dispensing her ambassador duties with a mask in place.
Sporting a vibrant red and pink athleisure with chevron detailing and red heels, Padukone was seen interacting with her fans in this region.
The badminton player and actress was also seen checking out what the sporting store had in store this season.
Last week, the ‘Padmaavat’ star was spotted in a glamorous avatar wearing black co-ordinates along with a chunky gold Dior statement necklace enjoying a meal with her friends. She had her hair scraped back in a tight bun during that evening. Dubai-based comedian and actor Nitinn R Miranni and his wife were spotted along with Padukone at the swanky Greek restaurant Nammos Dubai. She was also seen with celebrity stylist Rao Ali Khan and a couple of influencers at a party.
On the work front, Padukone is gearing up for the release of sporting biopic ‘83 with Ranveer Singh and Shakun Batra’s next untitled venture.