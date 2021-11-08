Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone Image Credit: Instagram.com/deepikapadukone
Also in this package

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Dubai Mall’s Adidas flagship store on November 7 where she treated select fans to a meet-and-greet.

Padukone, who was earlier seen hanging out with her friends at a restaurant in Dubai, is the face of sporting giant Adidas and was dispensing her ambassador duties with a mask in place.

Sporting a vibrant red and pink athleisure with chevron detailing and red heels, Padukone was seen interacting with her fans in this region.

Deepika Padukone
Image Credit: Insta/deepikapadukone

The badminton player and actress was also seen checking out what the sporting store had in store this season.

Last week, the ‘Padmaavat’ star was spotted in a glamorous avatar wearing black co-ordinates along with a chunky gold Dior statement necklace enjoying a meal with her friends. She had her hair scraped back in a tight bun during that evening. Dubai-based comedian and actor Nitinn R Miranni and his wife were spotted along with Padukone at the swanky Greek restaurant Nammos Dubai. She was also seen with celebrity stylist Rao Ali Khan and a couple of influencers at a party.

Deepika Padukone with Nitinn R Miranni and friends
Deepika Padukone with Nitinn R Miranni and friends Image Credit: Nitinn R Miranni

On the work front, Padukone is gearing up for the release of sporting biopic ‘83 with Ranveer Singh and Shakun Batra’s next untitled venture.