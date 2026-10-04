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Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt says remarks on diminishing peace in India were taken out of context

Says he never intended to hurt or disrespect any individual, community or institution

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt
AFP

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has clarified his recent remarks about the lack of peace in India after his comments on a television chat show drew criticism on social media.

Taking to X on Sunday, Dutt said his comments were made as part of a scripted conversation and were intended to be light-hearted and humorous. He said his words had been taken out of context and stressed that he never meant to hurt or disrespect anyone.

Dutt said the conversation was similar in spirit to the humour and satire seen in films such as Munna Bhai, particularly the idea of ‘Gandhigiri’, which promotes love, warmth, togetherness and goodwill.

The controversy began after Dutt appeared on Shekhar Suman’s chat show Shekhar Tonite. During the episode, he spoke about India’s people being warm and hospitable but said he could no longer feel the same sense of peace in the country.

“I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon,” Dutt said.

His remarks quickly drew reactions online, prompting the actor to issue the clarification on Sunday. Dutt reiterated that his intention was not to offend any individual, community or institution and said his comments should be understood in the context in which they were made.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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