Says he never intended to hurt or disrespect any individual, community or institution
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has clarified his recent remarks about the lack of peace in India after his comments on a television chat show drew criticism on social media.
Taking to X on Sunday, Dutt said his comments were made as part of a scripted conversation and were intended to be light-hearted and humorous. He said his words had been taken out of context and stressed that he never meant to hurt or disrespect anyone.
Dutt said the conversation was similar in spirit to the humour and satire seen in films such as Munna Bhai, particularly the idea of ‘Gandhigiri’, which promotes love, warmth, togetherness and goodwill.
The controversy began after Dutt appeared on Shekhar Suman’s chat show Shekhar Tonite. During the episode, he spoke about India’s people being warm and hospitable but said he could no longer feel the same sense of peace in the country.
“I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon,” Dutt said.
His remarks quickly drew reactions online, prompting the actor to issue the clarification on Sunday. Dutt reiterated that his intention was not to offend any individual, community or institution and said his comments should be understood in the context in which they were made.