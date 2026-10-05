In a video shared, Dutt addressed reactions to his comments and said several people had contacted him after the episode, with some expressing surprise and others strongly disagreeing with what he had said.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has issued another clarification over his recent comments about the lack of peace in India, saying the remarks made during his appearance on Shekhar Suman’s show were part of a scripted segment and did not reflect his personal views.

The actor said television programmes often involve performers following prepared conversations and added that several statements made during the segment were part of the performance and its wider context.

He ended the video by saying he hoped his explanation would clear up the issue, adding, “Jai Hind. Jai Bharat.”

Dutt said he respected the trust and affection of those who had questioned his comments and did not want a scripted performance to create a misunderstanding about his actual views.

He stressed that the remarks should not be interpreted as a reflection of his personal thoughts or feelings.

Dutt said the segment was similar in spirit to the humour and satire seen in his Munna Bhai films, particularly the idea of ‘Gandhigiri’, which promotes love, warmth, togetherness and goodwill.

He said it had never been his intention to hurt, offend or disrespect any individual, community or institution. He also described the conversation as scripted, light-hearted and humorous.

The controversy began after Dutt appeared on Shekhar Suman’s show, where he spoke positively about Indians being warm and hospitable but said he could no longer feel the same sense of peace in the country.

Dutt added that he prayed to Shivji for those days to return, remarks that drew criticism on social media and prompted his subsequent clarifications.

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