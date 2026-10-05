Later in the episode, Suman invited him to imagine being Prime Minister for five minutes and speak to the nation. Dutt promptly slipped into the swagger of his Munna Bhai persona. Speaking in Hindi, he told his "countrymen" he felt a strange energy at taking charge of such a vast nation. He then joked that he would not be flying abroad to celebrate, preferring to stay among the people so that the PM and the public could stay connected.