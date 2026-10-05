Shekhar Suman defends Sanjay Dutt's remarks, calls them innocent and well-meaning
A light-hearted Gandhi Jayanti episode of Shekhar Tonite has become a flashpoint, and now the show's host is stepping in to defend his guest. Shekhar Suman says Sanjay Dutt's comments about India were innocent, well-meant, and stripped of their original context by critics online.
In an interview with NDTV, Suman said Dutt holds deep respect for the country and its people. He called the remarks "completely innocuous" and argued that the actor should not be punished or vilified for things he neither said nor intended. Drawing on years of friendship, Suman described Dutt as a decent man with genuine love for India.
The actor said, “Sanjay Dutt has huge respect for our country and fellow countrymen, and what he said was completely innocuous and in a very positive way. He should not be penalised and maligned for what he never said or meant. I know him for years; he is a good man who loves his country and has utmost regard for it.”
Dutt appeared on the special episode of Suman's YouTube talk show on Friday, mixing humour with references to Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.
The line that drew fire came while Dutt was praising Indians as warm, generous and hospitable. He said the country deserved peace but that he could no longer sense it.
During the conversation, Sanjay said, “The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon.”
Later in the episode, Suman invited him to imagine being Prime Minister for five minutes and speak to the nation. Dutt promptly slipped into the swagger of his Munna Bhai persona. Speaking in Hindi, he told his "countrymen" he felt a strange energy at taking charge of such a vast nation. He then joked that he would not be flying abroad to celebrate, preferring to stay among the people so that the PM and the public could stay connected.
Backlash and clarification
Clips spread quickly, and many social media users criticised the actor. Dutt responded with a statement on his social media accounts, saying he never meant to hurt, insult or disrespect any person, community or institution.
He explained that the exchange was part of a scripted segment designed to be playful. The tone, he said, was modelled on the satire of the Munnabhai films and their idea of "Gandhigiri," which promoted love, unity and goodwill. His words, he added, had been read in a way that cut them off from that spirit.