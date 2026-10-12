Shekhar Suman defends peaceful protest amid Gyanesh Kumar row: 'Raise your voice for it'

Suman spoke during a recent appearance on The Lallantop. He treated protest as something ordinary and even instinctive, comparing it to the way children make demands at home. Speaking in Hindi, he said, “Protests are a part of politics, and they are also a part of society. We have been protesting ever since we were growing up. When we don’t get something, we start protesting at home, saying that we want this or that. If protests are carried out peacefully and do not turn violent, I think they are absolutely right and should take place. When you don’t get something the way you want it, you have to put in a little more effort and raise your voice for it.”