Shekhar Suman defends peaceful protest amid Gyanesh Kumar row: 'Raise your voice for it'

Actor Shekhar Suman defends dissent, calls protests vital for societal change
Actor and talk show host Shekhar Suman has spoken up for the public’s right to dissent. He joins a growing number of Bollywood voices weighing in on the demonstrations in Delhi. The protesters are demanding that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
'Raise your voice'
Suman spoke during a recent appearance on The Lallantop. He treated protest as something ordinary and even instinctive, comparing it to the way children make demands at home. Speaking in Hindi, he said, “Protests are a part of politics, and they are also a part of society. We have been protesting ever since we were growing up. When we don’t get something, we start protesting at home, saying that we want this or that. If protests are carried out peacefully and do not turn violent, I think they are absolutely right and should take place. When you don’t get something the way you want it, you have to put in a little more effort and raise your voice for it.”
Gandhi’s lesson
Suman cited Mahatma Gandhi as proof that standing up for what is right has deep roots in India. He argued that collective dissent is something a government cannot ignore. “If your demands are not being met, you should start protesting. When the people raise a collective voice, the government also pays attention to it. And this should continue to happen. Every person should be able to protest for what they believe in, wherever they are and whatever their position in society may be. I see it as a very positive thing in society.”
A host no stranger to controversy
Suman’s comments come soon after his own show was caught up in a political row. Shekhar Tonite often mixes satire with political commentary. It drew attention when Sanjay Dutt said on the show that he no longer felt at peace in India. “The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon,” Dutt had said.
The remarks drew criticism on social media. Dutt, who reportedly holds a 10-year UAE Golden Visa, later said his words had been misinterpreted. He also described the conversation on the show as ‘scripted’. Suman came to his guest’s defence, saying Dutt has ‘huge respect for our country and fellow countrymen.’
Imran Khan detained, then released, in Mumbai
Actor Imran Khan went a step further than speaking out: he turned up in person, and was briefly detained for it. Mumbai Police detained him on Saturday at August Kranti Maidan, the proposed venue for a protest backing CJP’s protest call. According to India TV, he was taken into custody at 5:20 pm on October 10, 2026, amid heavy police deployment, with officers detaining protesters as they arrived. Mumbai Police said more than 400 people were detained at the venue.
The actor kept his tone light. Soon after being detained, he posted a photo from inside the police van on Instagram with the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”
Before he was detained, Imran told ANI he was not there with a list of demands. “I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city,” he said. He added that he did not belong to any organisation and was taking part in his personal capacity.
He was released later that day, along with his girlfriend Lekha Washington and his cousin Zayn Marie Khan, who had joined him at the demonstration. In a video shared by fellow protesters, Imran said the three had been driven around in a police van for a couple of hours without being told why they were being held. After his release, a video of him chanting ‘Jai Hind’ went viral, and Lekha posted a reel on Instagram that night confirming they were all safe. There was a lighter moment too: Zayn shared a reel from the van in which she asked Imran whether he had ever ridden a horse, gone to jail or beaten someone up, a nod to his debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.
The Mumbai protest was not Imran’s first show of support. He had earlier condemned the alleged lathi-charge and tear gas used on protesters during the CJP-led march in Delhi, calling for solidarity with the students.
One thing to check before you publish: my sources describe the Mumbai event as a protest supporting CJP’s call. They don’t explicitly connect it to the anti-CEC demands. You may want to confirm that link before framing it as part of the same movement.