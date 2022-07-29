Loads of fun are expected when two Punjabis meet each other. Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared some candid pictures with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and social media personality Lilly Singh from their time together in Los Angeles.

Priyanka took to Instagram sharing slew of pictures. In one picture, the three are seen bowing down to each other. Priyanka and Lilly recently attended Diljit's concert in Los Angeles.

Priyanka wrote: "There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!!"

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped some fun videos and pictures from the concert and shared her experience watching Diljit perform.

"There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You're such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh," she wrote.

She added, "I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour! Also, kudos to the team that made it so comfortable and awesome for my friends and me! Thank you, @lilly, for always having the best ideas for nights out! Lots of Love! PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I'll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew"."

Lilly Singh(left) and Priyanka Chopra(right) Image Credit:

"I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You're such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour!"

"Also, kudos to the team that made it so comfortable and awesome for my friends and me! Thank you, @lilly, for always having the best ideas for nights out! Lots of Love! PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I'll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew."