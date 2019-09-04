Announcement marks the first time that the magazine has declared a couple as the winner

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas pose during a photo opportunity at their wedding reception in Mumbai, India December 19, 2018. Image Credit: Reuters

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her musician husband Nick Jonas are "People" magazine's Best Dressed of the Year, it was announced on Wednesday. This is the first time that the magazine has declared a couple as the winner of the prestigious title.

The list this year includes several uber-stylish celebrities including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Celine Dion, Serena Williams and Billy Porter, Gemma Chan.

Priyanka and Nick have emerged as a celebrity power couple over the past few years. They have made for stylish photo-ops at various high-profile events including Met Gala and the Cannes Film festival this year.

"Their best fashion moments come when they choose clothing that speaks to each of them," Priyanka's stylist Mimi Cuttrell told "People".

The edition with the complete list will hits newsstands in the United States on Friday.