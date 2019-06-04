Actress says she and husband Nick Jonas want to change the world

Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas attend the World Premiere of "Chasing Happiness" on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. Image Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she would like to run for Prime Minister of India.

In an interview to The Sunday Times, the ‘Quantico’ actress opened up about the political aspirations she has for herself and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas.

“I would love to run for Prime Minister of India. I would love Nick to run for President,” Priyanka, 36, said. “I don’t like the things associated with politics, but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never.”

While Priyanka said she has tried to remain apolitical throughout her life because she likes to “cheer for humanity”, the actress could not deny the fact that Nick, 26, would make a great leader. “He’s not afraid to use the word [feminist] and I love that,” she said.

Priyanka, who got married to Nick in December 2018, previously praised the ‘Sucker’ singer in April at Tina Brown’s 10th Annual Women in the World Summit.