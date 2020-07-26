Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is among the stars who have resumed shooting post COVID-19 lockdown. However, the actress has mixed feelings about resuming shoot amid the pandemic.
The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a video, where a makeup artiste can be seen doing her eye makeup, while wearing a mask.
“It’s relieving and fun to get back to work after staying home for 6 months – It’s also scary to be out there without a mask on your face all the time. So many mixed emotions — Fear, Excitement and Nervousness all rolled into one. Makes one appreciate a breath of fresh air and all simple things we took for granted in the past,” shared Zinta.
Reacting to the actress’ post, fans requested her to take all the necessary precautions and be careful while shooting.