Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is a certified scuba diver, was seen collecting plastic waste from the ocean in a video shared by the actor on her social media handle.
On Saturday, the ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself collecting plastic waste and debris from the ocean. Chopra said she was ‘happy’ to contribute her part in saving the ocean. Through her video, the actress also requested others to join her in creating a change for the ocean.
In the video, Chopra could be seen picking up plastic waste and face masks amongst other waste items from the ocean.
The 33-year-old actor expressed her disappointment and pointed the waste at the camera, shaking her head as she collected a lot of waste including a can and some pieces of clothing from the ocean.
The caption in the video read: “About 14 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean every year. By the year 2020, the amount of plastic in the ocean is expected to quadruple. This could cause the extinction of thousands of species of marine life. Some of these species include sea turtles, dolphins, and seals. Luckily, divers can help to save the ocean and these species through Dive Against Debris. Since the program’s launch, 90,000 visitors to the ocean have removed 2 million pieces of garbage from the water. I’m happy to have done my part in helping to save the ocean.”
Meanwhile, on the film front, Chopra will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Unchai’. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. Apart from this, she will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film ‘Animal’, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.