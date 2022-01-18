In a recent interview with ETimes, the Bollywood star spoke about taking up production, similar to her famous cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas, while calling it the next step in the film industry in a bid to promote more female-centric stories.

“I do want to produce, and I want to do that because I feel that many times there is a struggle for actresses to get the kind of budgets, stories or casting that they sometimes need for their project,” Chopra said in the interview. “Of course, that is understandable because right now, the kind of collections that these sort of projects garner, demand that they have to be made at a certain budget. I have wanted to create a name for myself as someone who can sell a film on my own name.”

Parineeti Chopra with Arjun Kapoor in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ Image Credit: YRF

Chopra is currently riding on the success of 2021, which saw the actress star in three films — ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, followed by ‘The Girl on the Train’ and ‘Saina’, each of which made Chopra a focal point in the story.

“The process has started with films like ‘Saina’, ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ and ‘The Girl On The Train’, and that is the extension that I want to take into production. I think this year, I will definitely be thinking about it because I want to back content that is a little more out there and the kind of stuff that is not being made right now,” Chopra continued.

The actress cited the example of several female producers who are already writing their own success stories in Bollywood, including the likes of her cousin Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Parineeti Chopra in 'The Girl on the Train' Image Credit: Netflix

“At one point, the artistes and creators including producers, writers, lyricists, music directors and cinematographers were mostly men. Of course, they were very talented, but I think it is beautiful that now there are more female lyricists, writers, directors and producers... this is like an entirely new chapter of the workforce that has come into the industry. Obviously, it cannot be denied that amazing creativity will come out of it,” Chopra said.

“We will have such rounded, beautiful scripts because women will bring in their own experiences and perspective. Women can write from a different point of view, similarly, female producers can think in a different way than male producers. It’s great that women are now so beautifully included in an industry that was at one point male-dominated,” she further added.