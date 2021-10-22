Actress has denied allegations of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, NCB says

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday to record statement in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in a drugs case, sources said on Friday.

This is for the second day in a row that Ananya appeared before the central agency.

Her actor-father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the NCB office as he had done on Thursday.

The father-daughter duo arrived at the anti-drug agency's office located at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai in a car around 2.20pm, the sources said.

There was heavy deployment of police personnel at the office and barricades were put up there as large number of media persons gathered outside.

Earlier, NCB sources said that Ananya denied the allegations of supplying and consuming drugs.

As per NCB sources, Panday denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is an accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed the drugs.

“The chats recovered from Aryan Khan’s mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers,” NCB sources told ANI.

“Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs,” they added.

Ananya was summoned by NCB today (October 22) in connection with the Mumbai cruise raid case as well on suspicion of drug consumption. The summons has been issued based on the chats recovered from Aryan’s mobile.

Earlier on Thursday, an NCB team was seen at Ananya’s house, following which, the actress was summoned by the probe agency at its office. Later, Ananya, along with her father Chunky Panday, reached NCB’s office.

Meanwhile, one more drug peddler was detained by NCB on Friday morning in connection with the cruise raid case.

The probe agency has conducted six raids or searches in Mumbai and nearby areas in the last two days in connection with the cruise drugs case, said sources.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.