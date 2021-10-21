Teams from the Narcotics Control Bureau have arrived at Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat, hours after he met his son Aryan Khan in jail on October 21, according to multiple reports. ANI reported that it was to conduct searches.
They were reportedly acting on a lead from one of the people accused in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, which Aryan has been arrested in.
No raids were conducted at Shah Rukh's home, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Thursday.
"NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence to collect some documents related to Aryan Khan. No raids were conducted at 'Mannat'," Wankhede told media.
An NCB team also arrived at the home of actress Ananya Pandey and her father Chunky Pandey in Khar West, Mumbai. India Today reported that Ananya has summoned by the NCB at 2pm (India time) today on October 21.
The Bombay High Court is set to hear Aryan's bail application on October 26. The 23-year-old star kid was arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. A total of 20 people have been arrested so far in the case.