The Bombay High Court will hear Aryan Khan’s bail application on October 26. The development comes a day after a special Mumbai court rejected his bail application on October 20.
His lawyers have now approached High Court to appeal against the bail plea rejection.
Today, Aryan was visited by his father Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.
Aryan’s bail was rejected on Wednesday by the special court after two sections — 27 A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act — were invoked by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Two other peoples' bail applications were also rejected.
The lawyer of one of the accused, Arbaaz Merchant, said that they will move to Bombay High Court as well. Speaking to ANI, Ali Kasif, Merchant's lawyer said on Wednesday: "We are trying to move the bail application of Arbaaz Merchant in Bombay High Court today. The other two are also likely to move bail applications in the High Court today."
Aryan, 23, was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He has been in judicial custody since then. A total of 20 people have been arrested so far in the case.
While Aryan was not found with drugs on his person, the NCB has claimed that the star kid was a habitual drug user and had links to the international drug trade.