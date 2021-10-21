Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has reportedly left her home for the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), after she was summoned on October 21.
Ananya was reportedly accompanied by her father, actor Chunky Panday. Their home was raided earlier in the day and Ananya was summoned by the NCB over her messages allegedly pulled from Aryan Khan’s phone.
“No communication from Ananya Panday yet whether she is coming today or not. We summoned her today. Her residence was raided, we can’t say what all was seized,” said Ashok Mutha Jain, NCB DDG, according to India Today.
Aryan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail after being arrested in a drug raid on a cruise ship on October 3.
Ananya’s father Chunky is reportedly seeking legal counsel for his daughter.
Ananya, 22, made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 film ‘Student of the Year 2’.