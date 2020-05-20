Image Credit:

Mohit Suri’s recent hit ‘Malang’ is all set to have a sequel, the makers have confirmed.

The musical romantic action thriller, starring Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, had a successful run earlier this year, earning over Rs590 million at the Indian box office. The film was recently released on Netflix.

“We are thankful to the audience who have shown such a phenomenal response to our film ‘Malang’ after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying ‘Malang’ on Netflix, we are coming up with ‘Malang 2’. Mohit and Luv are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon,” said producer Ankur Garg.

Suri is currently thrilled with the response his film is getting. He took to Twitter to congratulate the film’s primary cast and crew.

“Malang Is Winning Everyone’s Hearts. Trending In Top 10 In 12 Countries! Stay Malang! Malang! Malang @AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani @kunalkemmu @ElliAvrRam @MalangFilm @luv_ranjan @gargankur @aseem_arora @itsBhushanKumar @jayshewakramani @LuvFilms @TSeries @KaranDarra,” tweeted the director on Tuesday.

A few days ago, ‘Malang’ stars Kapoor, Roy Kapur, Patani and Kemmu had a virtual reunion.