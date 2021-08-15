Actor Lisa Haydon took to her Instagram Stories to share the first picture of her third daughter who was born on June 22. The statuesque talent was seen holding her bundle of perfection in her arms by a beach.
“We love you baby girl with everything we’ve got..You are heavenly perfection,” wrote Haydon.
Her husband Dino Lalvani has also joined Instagram and he revealed their daughter’s name in his post.
“MY GIRLS @lisahaydon and LARA. Finally caved and created an Instagram account. Going to try and share what drives and motivates me at home and at work @hubble.connected where we are building the future of baby technology and revolutionising the future of parenting!”.
Haydon and Lalvani, who got married in October 2016, are also parents to two sons Zack and Leo.
On the work front, Lisa Haydon was last seen in the 2016 release ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. The Karan Johar directorial featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.