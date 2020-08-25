Actresses Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi are currently shooting for the Akshay Kumar-led movie ‘BellBottom’ in Scotland. They shared a glimpse of all the fun from the set on Monday.
Dutta Bhupathi posted a video on Instagram that also features Qureshi. Shot on the film’s set, the video captures the two actresses acting goofy as they enjoy the sunshine.
“It’s a Humzamania!!!! Give 2 girls some Scottish sunshine and we’ll give you some crazy!!!” she wrote while sharing the video.
“Awwwww Laraaaaaa... I’m glad our crazies collided,” Qureshi responded.
Qureshi also shared the video on her Instagram handle, writing: “Who let the girls out ??!!! #humzamania #crazies #quarantine #scotland #shoot Love this cutie... Post Quarantine Sun.”
‘BellBottom’ also stars Vaani Kapoor. COVID-19 safety protocols are being observed as the cast and crew shoot an important outdoor schedule in Scotland.
Along with medical-grade masks and face shields, the production house has made it mandatory for all cast and crew to wear a wrist watch that will constantly monitor their oxygen levels, body temperature, blood pressure, stress level and pulse.
The film is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.