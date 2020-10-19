Actress Zarina Roshan Khan, who played the popular role of Indu Daasi in TV show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, died after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 54.
Shocked by Khan's sudden demise on October 18, several actors took to social media and paid homage to her.
Khan’s co-star Shabir Ahluwalia posted a few pictures of him with her. Sriti Jha, who plays the lead on the show, also uploaded a picture with Khan. Actress Supriya Shukla reacted to Jha’s post and wrote: “God bless her soul.”
“RIP,” actor Arjit Taneja wrote on Instagram Story. “Nooo,” commented Actress Mrunal Thakur on Ahluwalia’s post.
Apart from ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, Khan was also known for portraying Gopi Dadi in the series, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.