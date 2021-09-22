‘From Nazneen to Naina’, a book on 20 years of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bollywood, has officially been launched.
Authored by Canadian journalist Gurpreet Singh, the book is based on her film career and personal setbacks.
Kapoor Khan, 41, has been under constant backlash for marrying a man from a different religion (she is married to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan), adopting Khan as her last name, and naming two of her sons Taimur and Jeh, which have been interpreted as an affront by right-wing groups in India.
“This is a reflection of the growing intolerance in a toxic political environment created by those in power both within and outside the Indian film industry,” said the author.
The book talks about Kapoor Khan’s work and goes into the details of her performance as an actor, and as an activist and philanthropist, trying to make connections between the present political situation and its impact on cinema.
It looks deeply into the challenges before her for being a supporter of secularism.
Her significant screen roles, as someone who stands up against hate, have been underlined in the book, which also attempts to make a critical assessment of her position on issues, such as racism, feminism, environment and state violence.