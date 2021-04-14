Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore Image Credit: IANS

As the world waits with bated breath to catch the first glimpse of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new baby, outsiders may have to wait a while longer as it has now been revealed that the newborn’s grandmother has still to set eyes on him thanks to the pandemic.

The nugget was revealed by Kapoor Khan herself who appeared in a video message commemorating her mother-in-law during her Ladies Study Group interview.

“When it comes to talking about such an icon and legend, what is left to say? The whole world knows that my mother-in-law, who I am lucky to call my mother-in-law, is one of the most elegant and graceful women to have walked the earth. But I have been lucky to know her deeper than that, which is that she is warm, she is loving, caring and someone who is always there not just for her children but her grandchildren, daughter-in-law,” Kapoor Khan said of the veteran actress.

Image Credit: GN Archives

“The fact that this whole year has gone by and we have actually not been able to spend as much time as we used to. You have not been able to see the new addition to our family but we are just waiting to actually come together, spend some time with you,” Kapoor Khan further added during her video message to Tagore.

Khan and Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son on February 21, who is the younger sibling to Taimur Ali Khan. The Bollywood power couple have yet to reveal the newborn’s name and his picture.

Earlier, Kapoor Khan posted a monochrome image of her son with his back to the camera, as he nestled against his mother.