Actor Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur. Image Credit: IANS
Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child together, their publicist announced on August 12.

They have a three and a half year old son, Taimur, who’s very popular with the paparazzi in India. Saif also has two children, Sara and Ibrahim, from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” read a statement issued by the couple.

Kareena, 39, and Saif, 49, got married on October 16, 2012 and had their first child together on December 20, 2016.

Saif Ali Khan surrounded by his family, including his three children Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur, wife Kareena, mother Sharmila Tagore, and sister Soha Ali Khan.

Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan shared a special message for sister-in-law Kareena after the happy announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Soha took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her brother Saif with the caption, "The quadfather", referring to the fact that this is the fourth time Saif will be a father. 

"Coming soon!! Couldn't resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever!" Soha wrote in her Instagram post tagging Kareena.

- With inputs from IANS