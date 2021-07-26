Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is mourning the alleged death of a fan in an accident triggered by landslides in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Sunday.

According to reports, Deepa Sharma was among nine tourists who were killed when boulders let loose by multiple landslides crashed into their vehicle.

“She was a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and sweets also visited my house in Manali .... Oh !!! Seems like a big jolt… This is beyond tragic... Oh God!!!” Ranaut posted on her Instagram Stories, along with a screen shot of a social media post that said Sharma was one of the victims.

Ranaut shared how she and Sharma kept in touch over the years.

“I still remember I was in Jaipur filming for Manikarnika and many fans waited in my hotel lobby, I paid no heed to the crowd but she saw me and screamed she gave me no time and hugged me tight. Ever since we stayed in touch and today this horrible news and that too in Himachal landslide accident I feel terrible,” she wrote, extending her condolences to Sharma’s family and friends.

The ‘Queen’ actress, who is from Himachal Pradesh and who has a home in Manali, warned people from travelling to the popular tourist destination during the rainy season.

“Also to all the people who are travelling to mountains in the rains, please know it’s a terrible idea, landslides are natural in this weather but because of many tunnels, highways and roads construction we are messing with mountains and valleys natural balance and geometry because of all the constructions and bombings for drilling and digging the mountains and making tunnels and highways these landslides have become violent and too destructive,” Ranaut wrote. “Please refrain from visiting Himalayas in this season.”

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also expressed his grief at Sharma’s passing.

Vivek Agnihotri. Image Credit: IANS

“OMG. Can’t believe that Deepa is no more. I have been told that she died in a landslide today. Till 8hrs ago she was sending photos from Himalayas. Such a lively, aware person. Have no words. May God give her family strength. Prayers,” he tweeted.