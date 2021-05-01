Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has announced her web debut as a producer with ‘Tiku weds Sheru’, which will be launched on a streaming platform.
The ‘Queen’ actress made the announcement on social media while also debuting the logo of her production house Manikarnika Films.
“Launching the logo of @ManikarnikaFP with the announcement of our debut in digital space with a quirky love story Tiku weds Sheru .... Need your blessings,” tweeted Ranaut on Saturday.
In a media statement, Ranaut described the project as a “satire with dark humour” with plans to “do more edgy, new-age and niche content.”
“We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience,” she added.
Details about the upcoming project have yet to be announced and it is still unclear whether she will star in the project as well.
Ranaut, who celebrated 15 years in Bollywood earlier this week, has been actively expanding her skills in the film industry, having penned dialogues for ‘Simran’, while turning director for ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’.
On the work front, Ranaut's upcoming projects include 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika: The Legend of Didda', 'Thalaivi' and her role as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.