After slamming director Anurag Kashyap this morning, actress Kangana Ranaut has trained her guns on critic and Bollywood journalist Rajeev Masand.
At first, she took credit for alerting Mumbai Police to the perceived wrongdoings of Masand, who she believes wrote a series of blind items to discredit the late actor Sushant Singh Raput.
In a televised interview a few days ago, Ranaut named Masand as one of the four people responsible for creating emotional agony for Rajput through their bullying.
“Here is a detailed list of all the gutter gossip #RajeevMasand wrote about Sushant, tarnishing his image, causing several nervous breakdowns, he spoke about it to his family and friends. Please read. We need to know who were his sources,” tweeted Ranaut, listing a series of blind items written by Masand.
Blind items are gossip-fuelled articles written without identifying sources and subjects clearly, but there are enough hints to guess who the writer is talking about.
Ranaut also tagged Mumbai Police in the post, in case they don’t do their homework while recording Masand’s statement.
The actress believes that it was her explosive revelations with journalist Arnab Goswami on Republic TV that propelled Mumbai cops to summon Masand for questioning in relation to Rajput’s suicide.
Over the last few weeks, the Mumbai-based film critic has been relentlessly trolled for his articles alluding to Rajput’s supposed indiscretions.
Read More
- Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Kashyap lock horns on Twitter
- Taapsee Pannu slams Kangana Ranaut’s ‘B-grade’ comment
- Kangana Ranaut slams Pooja Bhatt’s claims
- Sushant Singh death: Kangana Ranaut names four people, bets her Padma Shri on it
- Simi Garewal hails Kangana Ranaut, talks of her own career being sabotaged
Ranaut’s confessions about the big bad world of Bollywood have triggered a social media war of words.
Writer Chetan Bhagat has also thrown his weight behind Ranaut’s spite towards Masand and Bollywood critic Anupama Chopra.