Actress lashed out at filmmaker for her tweet that her family gave her a career break

Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: Instagram/team_kangana_ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s team on Thursday lashed out at actress-director Pooja Bhatt for her tweet claiming that the Indian National Award-winning star got a big break in Bollywood because Bhatt’s father and uncle placed faith in her.

Bhatt tweeted that director Anurag Basu may have discovered Ranaut in the thriller ‘Gangster’, but it was Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films who invested in the film. The tweet didn’t go down well with Ranaut.

Pooja Bhatt. Image Credit: IANS

“Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals [slippers] at her,” tweeted Ranaut’s team.

Ranaut’s team claims that the makers of ‘Gangster’ and Bhatt’s father Mahesh called her ‘mad’ and even threw a slipper at the actress when she was young during her film’s premiere. Her claims couldn’t be independently verified.

Ranaut’s team did not end their attack there. She also lashed out at Pooja and her family members for their suspected role in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai last month and Ranaut has posted videos expressing her views that Rajput suffered at the hands of influential producers and directors.

“Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot’s [Rajput] and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him @PoojaB1972,” tweeted Ranaut’s team.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. Image Credit: Instagram

The ‘Queen’ actress has been vocal about her suspicions of Bhatt’s indirect involvement in Rajput’s suicide. The actress believes in the hugely popular conspiracy theory that insiders in Bollywood wanted Rajput dead and that Bhatt shared a murky bond with Rajput’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The actor’s death has also triggered debates on nepotism and hostility of Bollywood towards outsiders like Rajput. The proverbial can of worms in Bollywood has been popped open with Ranaut pointing out the unsavoury elements that exist in Bollywood.