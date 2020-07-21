Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: IANS

Indian National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday slammed director Anurag Kashyap for his tweets criticising her over her recent interview with Republic TV.

“I saw Kangana’s interview’s yesterday. She used to be a very good friend of mine at one time. She used to encourage me by coming for my films. But I do not know this new Kangana. And I just saw this scary interview of hers, which is after the release of ‘Manikarnika’,” tweeted Kashyap in Hindi.

Anurag Kashyap. Image Credit: IANS

The attached interview clip showed Ranaut claiming credit for stepping in as the director of ‘Manikarnika’ and how it was her prerogative to edit her co-star’s role.

“She’s talking nonsense. All will end here. And since I adored her a lot, I am not able to tolerate this Kangana. Others may speak or remain silent, but I will say enough is enough. If her family members and close friends cannot see what she is doing, the reality is that she has no one that she can call her own in today’s times,” added Kashyap.

In the televised interview, Ranaut named and shamed three directors, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and Mahesh Bhatt, along with journalist Rajeev Masand, for driving actor Sushant Singh Raput to suicide. She called them the ‘suicide gang’ of Bollywood.

Ranaut’s team has now hit back at Kashyap’s observations about her on Twitter. She has now labelled Kashyap as a ‘mini Mahesh Bhatt’, who is a bully in Ranaut’s eyes.

“Blood thirsty terrorism promoters urban naxals & anti nationals have come out in full force, dey [they] deny themselves antiestablishment but now ganging up on a lone warrior to protect people who psychologically and emotionally lynched Shushant, did dey say word when he was bullied & killed [sic],” read another tweet from team Ranaut.

Ranaut’s team also announced on Twitter that following her allegations in that explosive TV interview about Masand, who reportedly wrote malicious pieces about Rajput, the journalist has now been summoned by police.

“This is a small victory for all who for #JusticeForSushant. Rajeev Masand most vile, vindictive & bikau [for sale] journalist who mercilessly butchered Sushant’s character is being called to police, even if he feels 1 per cent of helplessness, agony-anguish Sushant felt we will feel vindicated,” tweeted her team.