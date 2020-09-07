Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday claimed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has raided her newly-constructed office in the city.
Ranaut made the allegation on her verified Twitter account, adding that BMC officials also used foul language against her.
“They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like, ‘woh jo madam hai uski kartoot ka parinam sabko bharna hoga’ [We will have to pay for that madam’s antics]. I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property,” she tweeted.
Along with a tweet, Ranaut posted a video of a few men at her office.
The actress has denied any illegal involvement in the construction of her office.
“I have all the papers, BMC permissions.. nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure,” Ranaut added.
Ranaut courted controversy last week when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-administered Kashmir, triggering angry reactions from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leaders. Sena MP Sanjay Raut advised her against returning to Mumbai.
The actress is currently spending time at her Manali home in Himachal Pradesh, and is scheduled to return on September 9. She has been provided Y-category security.