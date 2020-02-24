Sridevi Image Credit: AFP

Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a childhood picture of herself with her late mother, the legendary actress Sridevi, on the latter’s death anniversary.

Sridevi died in Dubai on February 24, 2018 following a family wedding that she attended earlier that week in Ras Al Khaimah. According to the report released by Dubai Police, the cause of death was a result of accidental drowning.

Kapoor, who is Sridevi’s oldest daughter, took to Instagram to share a black and white picture of her childhood where she is seen lying down on a couch, embracing her mother.

“Miss you everyday,” the ‘Dhadak’ actor captioned the post.

The 22-year-old actor’s Instagram post was immediately flooded with comments from her fans and people from the Bollywood fraternity.

Celebrities including filmmaker Karan Johar, director Zoya Akhtar, designer Manish Malhotra and aunt Maheep Kapoor commented with heart emojis on the picture.

Sridevi's funeral Image Credit: Supplied

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, Sridevi was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like ‘Chandni’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Chaalbaaz’, ‘Nagina’, ‘Sadma’ and ‘English Vinglish’.

The actress also made a mark with her performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada cinema.