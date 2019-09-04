The Indian icon immortalised with the installation of her wax figure on Wednesday

Sridevi's wax sculpture joins the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Bruce Lee, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shahid Kapoor who are all housed in Singapore Madame Tussauds. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Indian icon Sridevi, who died in Dubai due to accidental drowning in a bath tub in February 2018, continues to immmortalised and court fame posthumously.

The legendary actress’ wax figure was unveiled by her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor at Madame Tussauds in Singapore today, September 4th. Her devoted husband, producer husband Boney Kapoor and his daughters including Khushi Kapoor were a part of that glorious moment in Singapore. They were earlier spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for Singapore.

“Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madame Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever,” tweeted Boney Kapoor. He also posted a video of the making of the iconic statue of Sridevi, dressed in the legendary golden outfit worn in her 1987 sci-fi blockbuster Mr India, directed by Oscar nominated director Shekhar Kapoor.

It was on Sridevi’s birth anniversary that news emerged that Madame Tussauds in Singapore will honour India’s first female superstar with a place in their tourist-flooded museum.

They tweeted their momentous decision with:

“Happy birthday @SrideviBKapoor … As a tribute to Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it’s an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore!#Sridevi.”

Kapoor was quick to acknowledge their gesture. Sridevi was 54 when the news of her sudden tragic death emerged in the UAE.

“I am very touched @MTsSingapore is honoring @sridevibkapoor & her work by having her wax figure immortalised. I along my family will be part of the ocassion at the unveiling in Madame Tussauds Singapore at Ultimate Film Star Experience next month.#SrideviMTSG #MadameTussaudsSG.”

It isn’t a secret that her sudden death shattered the world of Kapoor and his daughters.

In an interview with Gulf News in August, an emotionally-charged Kapoor was struggling to gain closure from his personal tragedy. Even though he is making strides in his career, the latest being a Tamil production with Nerkonda Parvai, Kapoor claimed that he missed her terribly and that he felt his wife was watching over him and their children.

Sridevi's wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore

“‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ is an ode to her. I feel I have fulfilled her dream of making a film down South. It was her long cherished dream. Her mother and her had even planned to make a Tamil film, but it just didn’t take off, Making movies in South was always her dream,” said Kapoor during that interview. He broke down midway.

“I feel she [Sridevi] is watching us and I feel she can see us. I can’t talk anymore,” said Kapoor, who was fighting hard to keep his emotions under check, during that interview.

Sridevi who was born in South India has acted in over 300 films and is considered one of India’s original superstars. She received a national award for thriller Mom posthumously.